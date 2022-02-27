CONCORD UNIVERSITY HOLDING FAFSA FRIDAYS DURING MARCH

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University is offering free, one-on-one help in completing the 2022-2023 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) on FAFSA Fridays. FAFSA Fridays will be held on the Athens campus in the Financial Aid Office in Marsh Hall (Rm. 205) between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each Friday during March 2022. Participants who would rather meet via Zoom than in person will be given that option by email once they register. Appointments are required and may be made at https://apply.concord.edu/portal/fafsa_friday“We are offering this service to allow students and parents to get individual assistance in completing the FAFSA from a financial aid professional,” stated Tammy Brown, Director of Financial Aid. “We want to ensure that the student receives the most free money for college that could be available for them and that they don’t miss important FAFSA filing deadlines. ”Financial Aid staff will be on hand during FAFSA Fridays to assist in completing the FAFSA. All current Concord students, community college students, and any high school senior – even students who do not plan on attending Concord – are invited to participate. Filling out the FAFSA each year is a requirement for all students who receive, or hope to receive, any type of federal student financial aid. All students who are beginning or continuing postsecondary education should complete the FAFSA. Students and families participating should bring their FSA ID, social security number, and 2020 tax records.For additional information please contact the Concord University Financial Aid Office at financialaid@concord.edu or 304-384-6069.