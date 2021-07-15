Concord University Honors Purple Heart Recipients

Shown from left are Steven Kennedy, Concord University Veterans Upward Bound

Academic Advisor; Dr. Kendra Boggess, Concord University President; Dr. George Williams,

Concord University Veterans Advocate; Kristen Williams, Concord University Veterans Upward

Bound Director; and Sophia Kelly, Concord University Veterans Upward Bound Program Assistant.

ATHENS, W.Va. –(WWNR) Purple Heart recipients were honored for their valor and service during a reception at Concord University on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The CU Office of Veterans Services hosted the midday event in the Veterans Lounge located in the Rahall Technology Center.

Members of the Concord University and surrounding communities who have received a Purple Heart or wished to honor someone who has received a Purple Heart were encouraged to attend.

Dr. George Williams, veterans advocate at Concord, explains the significance of the gathering.

“Though there are currently no Purple Heart recipients working at Concord – that I’m aware of – many of us have family and friends who have received Purple Hearts,” he said. “Today, we are taking time out of our busy schedules to honor those men and women for their great sacrifices or for paying the ultimate price in service to our country.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the Purple Heart is “one of the most recognized and respected medals awarded to members of the U.S. armed forces.”

This solemn and distinguished honor is presented to American servicepeople wounded or killed in combat. General George Washington introduced the medal in 1782 as the “Badge of Military Merit” making it the oldest military award still presented today to individuals serving in the U.S. military.

As another way to honor Purple Heart recipients, Concord has reserved parking for these individuals on both the Athens campus and at the Erma Byrd Center in Beckley. The spots are designated by special signage and hearts, lines and other features painted in purple.

For information about academic programming at Concord University for veterans and active duty military personnel, please contact Dr. George Williams at 304-384-6300 or gwilliams@concord.edu or visit https://www.concord.edu/Student-Life/Veterans.aspx