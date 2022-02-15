CONCORD UNIVERSITY HOSTING OPEN HOUSE AT BECKLEY CAMPUS

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University’s Office of Admissions is hosting their annual Open House at the Erma Byrd Higher Education Center for students planning on or considering attending Concord’s Beckley Campus. The open house will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check-in will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Erma Byrd Higher Education Center is located at 300 University Drive in Beaver, W.Va.

Guests will hear presentations from Admissions, alumni, professors, and Financial Aid. The evening will conclude with a panel representing the Erma Byrd Center. Light refreshments will be served.

“We want to show our perspective students what Concord University has to offer. Whether they may be interested in taking classes solely at our Beckley campus or taking classes in Athens and Beckley, this event is designed to inform the guests of all of our offerings,” stated Amy Walker, Admissions Counselor. “We are excited to share more on our new experience, CU Beckley Night School, as well.”

CU Beckley Night School launched with the Spring 2022 semester. This new model for evening classes combines the convenience of online course time with a weekly one-hour class meeting that offers access to teaching professionals and opportunities for support and community building.

There is no cost to attend the open house on March 3. For additional information contact Amy Walker at awalker@concord.edu or 304-384-5112.

To register online for the Concord University Beckley Open House please visit https://apply.concord.edu/register/beckley22