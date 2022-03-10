Concord University hosts Spring 2022 Career Fair

Athens, WV-This fair is a live event and will be held in the Ball Room located on the upper floor of the Jerry and Jean Beasley Student Center on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Set-up will begin at 9:00am. Doors open at 10:00am and will be open until 2:00pm



Table and Chairs provided / Limit: Three (3) Presenters / Free Hospitality Room for Presenters



*Please bring your own table covering(s) if you wish

*Electricity available with two-(2) week notice



*Please do not bring snacks/goodies containing nuts due to possible allergy concerns.



REMINDER!!! The last couple of years, we haven’t been able to enjoy a Career Fair in person! We hope that you’re as excited and enthusiastic as we are to make this year’s event one of the best ever!



