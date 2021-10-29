CONCORD UNIVERSITY OFFERING FREE HELP IN COMPLETING THE FAFSA

ATHENS, W.Va. –(WWNR) Concord University is participating in the statewide observance of College Application & Exploration Week – Nov. 1-Nov. 5, 2021 – by offering free, one-on-one help in completing the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid.)Concord will hold a FAFSA Workshop for students and their families at the Erma Byrd Center in Beaver, W.Va. on Monday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary. Assistance in completing the FAFSA will be offered on Concord’s Athens campus Tuesday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 5, every half hour from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. Appointments are required and may be made at the following link: https://www.concord.edu/Financial-Aid.aspx“Concord is offering this service to allow financial aid experts to assist students and parents with completing the FAFSA to ensure that the student receives the most free money for college,” states Tammy Brown, Director of Financial Aid. College Application and Exploration Week is one of College for West Virginia’s (CFWV’s) three statewide college-planning milestone events that help guide 12th grade students and their families in planning, applying, paying and enrolling in college. For additional information about Concord University’s FAFSA Workshops, please contact the Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069 or email financialaid@concord.edu.