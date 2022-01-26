Concord University planning 150th Anniversary Celebration

ATHENS, W.Va. – For 150 years, Concord has served the southern region of West Virginia

and southwest Virginia, educating generations of educators, business leaders, medical

professionals, social servants, and liberal arts enthusiasts.

Without community support, as well as the dedication of Concord’s faculty, staff, and students, this sesquicentennial would not have been possible.

In celebration of this milestone in Concord’s history, all those who feel a

connection to “The Campus Beautiful”—alumni, faculty, staff, students, and friends—are invited

to join us for The President’s Ball and Founders’ Day Ceremony.



Saturday, February 26, a formal plated dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by

President Kendra Boggess’ presentation of her Presidential Excellence Awards. At 7 p.m., a live

band will take the stage for a night of dancing to upbeat covers that attendees from all

generations will appreciate.

The West Virginia Photobooth Company will also be on hand with

fun props for complimentary pictures.

The general admission price for dinner and dancing is $45, or $20 for dancing only. Visit

concord.edu/presball to purchase tickets for this event. You can also choose to “Send a Student”

to the President’s Ball, giving a Concord Student the opportunity to attend at no cost to them.

For any additional questions, call the Office of Advancement at 304-384-6311 or email

foundation@concord.edu.



On Concord’s Founders’ Day, February 28, join the campus community in the main

theater of the Alexander Fine Arts Center at 3 p.m. for a special presentation honoring 150 Years

of Concord and birthday cake to follow. This event is open to the public and free of charge.

Face masks or face coverings are required for all individuals while in university facilities,

regardless of vaccination status.

Visit concord.edu/150 for more information on all events scheduled to commemorate

Concord’s sesquicentennial.