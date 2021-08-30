Concord University receives funds to establish Center of Excellence for Veteran Students

ATHENS, WV- (WWNR) The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Concord University a grant totaling $342,859 over three years to establish a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success (CEVSS) on campus. Overall goals of the comprehensive Veteran support service center are to increase Veteran enrollment, improve Veteran academic success, and increase Veteran post-graduation outcomes.

This federal funding is 74 percent of the total costs of the program. Concord University is cost-sharing 26 percent or $123,047 of the total costs of the program. The award is being announced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The CEVSS becomes the latest in Concord’s long, rich tradition of supporting members of the military and Veterans. Concord’s current Office of Veteran Services, spearheaded by U.S. Navy veteran and faculty member Dr. George Williams, has been providing strong support to Veterans and military personnel and their families for a number of years with a variety of programs and activities dedicated to academics, financial aid, social involvement and other areas related to attending college. With the CEVSS, the University will be equipped to expand these services. The grant starts Oct. 1, 2021.

“Concord has long been committed to serving Veteran students in our region. We recognize and appreciate their commitment to our country and look forward to continue to provide them with a top-notch education and support services,” stated Dr. Sarah Beasley, Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students.

Services will include, but are not limited to, wrap-around Veteran support – academic, financial, physical/emotional, and social support – through individual Action Plans, equipment to assist those with disabilities, career planning, an early alert system, an updated Veterans’ lounge/computer lab, and referrals to on-campus and off-campus help.

Dr. Sheila Womack, Concord’s Director of Student Success, will serve as the Project Director. A CEVSS coordinator, three peer mentors/tutors, a graduate assistant and a Veteran Support Team comprised of a variety of staff across campus will also be involved in implementing the grant.