Concord University to distribute relief funds



ATHENS, WV, (WWNR) – Concord University students could receive up to $2,000 in supplemental

COVID-19 financial aid. This latest round of funding—The American Rescue Plan Grant—is

part of the emergency grants from the U.S. Department of Education’s Higher Education

Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF III).



“We are looking at ways we can support our students who have exhausted every bit of

financial aid to stay in school but still need additional help,” said President Kendra Boggess.

Students who meet the eligibility requirements provided by the U.S. Department of

Education will be awarded a one-time emergency grant between $750 and $2,000 depending on

the student’s Expected Family Contribution (EFC) from the 2021-2022 Free Application for

Federal Aid or FAFSA. Priority consideration will be given to students with exceptional

financial need, but all students are urged to apply regardless of household income.

“We work hard to provide our students with scholarships and other institutional aid to help

them meet their academic goals. Those resources are, of course, limited. This additional

funding from the federal government allows us to further assist and get our students one step

closer to earning their degrees,” said Boggess.

The Financial Aid office has been emailing students directly. Additional information and

links to the application can be found on Concord University’s website by clicking Financial Aid,

then choosing American Rescue Plan Grant in the Quick Links section.

To date, Concord University has distributed more than $2.8 M of federal relief money to its

students.