Concord University to Hold CU Day at the Legislature

Charleston, WV – Concord University is filling the rotunda of the West Virginia Capital with maroon on Friday, January 20 for CU Day at the Legislature, and we would love for you to join us.

Campus offices, organizations, and departments will set up tables beginning at 8 a.m. to showcase the many different ways Concord University is serving the region and beyond. CU administration, as well as members of the Student Government Association, will also meet with legislators to share what new opportunities are available at Concord and discuss how our state delegation can be involved.

“There is incredible growth happening at Concord University, thanks to the support of our state and federal legislators. We are looking forward to this opportunity to share good news with our leaders in Charleston and to show how Concord is serving our students and the workforce needs of our state,” said President Kendra Boggess.

Concord University’s new nursing program began this semester (spring 2023), and now with federal funding secured, administration can begin the accreditation process for a physician assistant program. Health Sciences at CU will be featured during this day, in addition to other developments in programs and student support services.