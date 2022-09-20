CONCORD UNIVERSITY TO HOST COVID-19 VACCINE CLINIC WITH UPDATED BOOSTER

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will include the updated booster on Wednesday, September 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the ballroom on the third floor of the Jerry and Jean Beasley Student Center.

This event is open to faculty, staff, students, and community members. Every person 12-years of age and older is eligible for the updated booster.

The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) will provide the clinic. The group has provided 10 vaccine and testing clinics at Concord University in the past year.

“I am so grateful to PAAC for all they have done in the past year to provide vaccines at Concord,” said Dr. Jill Nolan, associate professor of health education. “During a very stressful time in higher education, they have provided testing and vaccine clinics, scheduled extra trips to make sure all students could get their boosters, and went above and beyond to provide accurate information during a time of much confusion.”

PAAC also allowed health science students to shadow during the clinic for public health experience hours.

“They are a perfect example of how we take care of each other in West Virginia when the going gets tough,” Dr. Nolan said.

PAAC is funded by the Centers for Disease Control through a grant.