CONCORD UNIVERSITY TO RECEIVE MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN FEDERAL

APPROPRIATIONS FOR A NEW PA PROGRAM
ATHENS, W.Va. – The federal Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill passed, securing
millions of dollars for West Virginia. Included in Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s requests is
$1,050,00 for Concord University to start a new physician assistant program.
University officials plan to establish a Master of Science Program in Physician
Assistant Studies to prepare and equip graduates for licensure as a Physician Assistant and rural
medical practice. This project is intended to help fast-track strategies to address the acute unmet
demand for qualified medical professionals in West Virginia and beyond. The Concord
University PA program will help prepare future healthcare providers for the opportunities and
challenges presented by rural practice by emphasizing in rural health, preventative care, and
patient education.
“I am proud to support Concord University’s new Masters in Physician Assistant Studies
through the Congressionally Directed Spending process,” Senator Capito said. “Concord is
working to improve the welfare and wellbeing of West Virginians, and this program will assist
future patients as they seek medical treatment and young professionals as they build their
healthcare careers. Concord conveyed to me the importance of this project, and I will continue to
use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to provide our education institutions in
West Virginia with the tools they need to prepare their students.”
“Concord University is grateful for the continuous support of Senator Capito as we move
towards offering additional health care programs of study,” says President Kendra Boggess.
“This federal funding will allow Concord to better serve the needs of southern West Virginia and
beyond by providing new opportunities to educate future generations of professionals prepared to
address the everchanging needs around them.”
The proposed program has been approved by Concord University’s Board of Governors and
with this federal funding, the approval process with the West Virginia Higher Education Policy
Commission can begin.