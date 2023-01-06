CONCORD UNIVERSITY’S ANNUAL GROUNDHOG DAY BREAKFAST ANNOUNCED

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord Charlie, the weather prognosticator for The Campus Beautiful, is excited to welcome this year’s Grand Groundhog Watcher, Rusty Sarver, to the annual breakfast to be held on Thursday, February 2 in the Pais Fellowship Hall beginning at 8 a.m.

Rusty Sarver is a native of Princeton, WV. He is a 1989 graduate of Princeton Senior High School and a 1993 graduate of Concord, where he majored in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. Rusty is co-owner of Main Street Builders, Eastern Door and Glass, Cloverleaf Properties, Eastern Aluminum Fabrication, Longview Properties and Melrose Enterprises. Rusty has served as a board member at Princeton Community Hospital since 2011, serving as Board Chair since 2017. Rusty is a member of Johnston Chapel Baptist Church. He has been married to his wife, Andrea, for almost 25 years. Together they have a son, Grant, who is currently a college junior studying engineering. In his spare time, Rusty enjoys fishing and farming.

The Concord Charlie tradition was originated in 1978 by the late Professor R.T. “Tom” Hill. As chairman of both the geography department and the Appalachian Studies program at Concord, Hill started the Groundhog Day Breakfast as a means to celebrate a bit of Appalachian heritage and highlight the program.

Cost per person for this year’s breakfast is $20. Reservations are required and may be made online at concord.edu/groundhog or by calling the Office of Advancement at 304-384-6311. Please reserve your spot by Friday, January 27.