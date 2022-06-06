CONCORD UNIVERSITY’S SOCIAL WORK DEPARTMENT OFFERS LICENSE PREP COURSE

ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University’s Social Work Department is helping students and alumni be better prepared to take and pass West Virginia’s state social work licensing exams with a new license prep course. The course was offered for the first time on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Graduates of Concord’s Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) and Master of Social Work (MSW) programs and current students who will soon graduate were invited to participate. The course offered assistance in preparing for the Licensed Social Worker (LSW) and Licensed Graduate Social Worker (LGSW) exams.

The four-hour course was offered online using Zoom and provided free-of-charge to participants. Robbin Durham, assistant professor of Social Work, served as the instructor.

“As a program, we provide the students with the knowledge and skills to practice as generalist social workers (BSW) or advanced generalist social workers (MSW),” Durham said. “As passing the licensure exam is a crucial step for graduates to work in the field, we provide students with study, test-taking strategies, and techniques to manage test anxiety, assisting them in successfully passing the social work exam.”

She said additional courses may be held in the future based on student interest. To learn more about Concord’s BSW program click here. Additional information about the MSW is available here. For additional information about Concord University visit www.concord.edu.