CONCORD’S GIVING DAY 2021 REACHES $100,000 GOAL

ATHENS, W.Va. – Thanks to the generosity of donors across constituent groups, Concord University’s Giving Day 2021 reached the $100,000 goal set by organizers. The fundraising event that benefits The Concord Fund was held Sept. 30 – Oct. 1. Contributors had the option of donating to scholarships, campus projects, the theatre renovation project or the area of greatest need.

“Giving Day signifies the one day out of the year for friends of Concord, alumni, and the campus community to come together and support the institution,” says Blake Farmer, Director of Alumni & Donor Relations.

“Celebrating philanthropy while supporting the University makes an impact on the overall campus,” he says. “We’ve seen alumni from New Jersey to Florida, from the East coast to the West, come together and support Concord University and our students. It’s inspiring to see so many alumni and friends of Concord come together in one massive effort to move Concord forward and pave the way for the future.”

Giving Day 2021 donations are still being accepted online at www.concord.edu/givingday or by mail at Concord University Foundation, Inc., PO Box 1405, Athens, WV 24712.