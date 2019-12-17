49.4 F
Beckley
Monday, December 16, 2019 7:54pm

Connecticut man who allegedly tried joining ISIS is caught: ‘I can kill’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A Connecticut man has been charged with attempting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State, federal authorities said Monday.

Ahmad Khalil Elshazly, 22, of West Haven, said in February that he saved about $1,000 to arrange travel to Jordan and Syria to join the terror group, the Justice Department said. He is charged attempting to provide material support.

Over the course of a year, he allegedly made numerous statements in person and online about his desire to kill for ISIS and his hatred of the United States.

DALLAS MAN GETS 30 YEARS IN PRISON AFTER CALLING ON SLAUGHTER OF ‘INFIDELS’ FOR ISIS

Islamic State militants who surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to media in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan November 17, 2019. A Connecticut man is charged with attempting to travel to Syria to kill on behalf of the terror group. REUTERS/Parwiz

Islamic State militants who surrendered to the Afghan government are presented to media in Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan November 17, 2019. A Connecticut man is charged with attempting to travel to Syria to kill on behalf of the terror group. REUTERS/Parwiz

“…They say, War has started and we are marching to it…..but all doors are closed, closed. I am talking to myself now, asking myself, How do I get there? How can I help Muslims? How can I do anything?” Elshazly told informants in a public venue in October, according to charging documents. “God willing! May this country [United States] burn the same way they burned Muslims! May they burn in fire at the end!”

When he was asked to lower his voice when talking loudly, Elshazly, a U.S. citizen, proclaimed “I am not scared.”

In December, he sent an informant a series of YouTube videos explaining how various high-powered firearms and other weapons work, the DOJ said.

At some point, Elshazly became concerned he would be stopped at an airport en route to the Middle East, according to authorities. He was arrested Sunday in Stonington, Conn., where he expected to board a ship.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Elshazly was bent on supporting ISIS,” said John Demers, the assistant attorney general for national security. “Worried that his efforts here would be too small and that he would be stopped at the airport, he planned to travel overseas aboard a container ship to join and fight for ISIS.”

Elshazly was ordered detained Monday and faces up to 20 years in prison.



Source link

Recent Articles

Connecticut man who allegedly tried joining ISIS is caught: ‘I can kill’

News WWNR -
0
A Connecticut man has been charged with attempting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State, federal authorities said Monday.Ahmad Khalil Elshazly, 22, of West Haven,...
Read more

Liberal Glenn Greenwald rips mainstream media for spreading ‘false propaganda’

News WWNR -
0
Liberal journalist Glenn Greenwald, a co-founder of The Intercept, eviscerated the mainstream media for elevating former FBI and CIA figures such as CNN’s Josh...
Read more

U.S. spending deal would raise tobacco age, repeal some Obamacare taxes

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congress would raise the U.S. tobacco purchasing age to 21 and permanently repeal several of the Affordable Care Act’s taxes...
Read more

‘The View’ gets heated as Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, please stop talking’

News WWNR -
0
“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg shut down Meghan McCain over impeachment on Monday, telling her colleague to “stop talking” during a heated conversation.The...
Read more

NBPA talking to G League about union

News WWNR -
0
The National Basketball Players Association is meeting with G League players this week to discuss further a plan to unionize the NBA's minor...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Liberal Glenn Greenwald rips mainstream media for spreading ‘false propaganda’

WWNR -
0
Liberal journalist Glenn Greenwald, a co-founder of The Intercept, eviscerated the mainstream media for elevating former FBI and CIA figures such as CNN’s Josh...
Read more
News

U.S. spending deal would raise tobacco age, repeal some Obamacare taxes

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congress would raise the U.S. tobacco purchasing age to 21 and permanently repeal several of the Affordable Care Act’s taxes...
Read more
News

‘The View’ gets heated as Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain: ‘Girl, please stop talking’

WWNR -
0
“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg shut down Meghan McCain over impeachment on Monday, telling her colleague to “stop talking” during a heated conversation.The...
Read more
News

NBPA talking to G League about union

WWNR -
0
The National Basketball Players Association is meeting with G League players this week to discuss further a plan to unionize the NBA's minor...
Read more
News

Biden, Sanders neck-and-neck in new 2020 Democratic race poll

WWNR -
0
With three days until the next scheduled Democratic presidential nomination debate, a new national poll indicates former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie...
Read more
News

Steve Hilton: Democrats know Trump impeachment is a bust – But they should pay a price for what they've done

WWNR -
0
Make Democrats pay for what they've done to this president and this country. Make it hurt by making it last. Source link
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap