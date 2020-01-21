15.8 F
Beckley
Tuesday, January 21, 2020 3:13am

Conor McGregor calls Trump a ‘phenomenal’ president on Twitter

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Conor McGregor, the famed Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, took to Twitter on Monday to praise  President Trump who was celebrating his three-year anniversary since being sworn into office.

“Phenomenal President,” McGregor said. He posted an image of a goat , which is widely known mean “Greatest of All Time.”

“Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet (sic). Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America”

McGregor’s post was in response to Trump pointing out that it was his three-year anniversary in office on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

CONOR MCGREGOR BLASTS CERRONE IN 40 SECONDS IN UFC RETURN

“It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I was sworn into office,” Trump wrote on Monday. “So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far. Also, best Poverty, Youth, and Employment numbers, ever. Great!”

Back in October, the Labor Department reported Black and Hispanic unemployment was at a record low, according to CNBC.

Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Conor McGregor celebrates after defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone during a UFC 246 welterweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246 on Saturday night. His return to the octagon was marked with his first victory in mixed martial arts since 2016.





Source link

Recent Articles

Thailand’s opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing monarchy: court

News WWNR -
0
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday found key figures of the opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing the country’s...
Read more

Conor McGregor calls Trump a ‘phenomenal’ president on Twitter

News WWNR -
0
Conor McGregor, the famed Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, took to Twitter on Monday to praise  President Trump who was celebrating his three-year anniversary...
Read more

LeBron James disappointed after ‘disrespectful’ move, as fan throws debris at Bronny James in defeat

News WWNR -
0
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Sierra Canyon's game on Monday at the Hoophall Classic was briefly stopped after someone in the crowd threw a piece...
Read more

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ‘being very realistic’ in hopes for calmer future, author says

News WWNR -
0
Prince Harry says he's taking a “leap of faith’’ as he steps back from royal duties in an attempt to build a more...
Read more

Gun rights activist Colion Noir: Virginia gun control legislation is all about power

News WWNR -
0
Gun rights activist Colion Noir told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that gun control legislation like the bills currently under consideration in Virginia affects...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Thailand’s opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing monarchy: court

WWNR -
0
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s Constitutional Court on Tuesday found key figures of the opposition Future Forward Party not guilty of opposing the country’s...
Read more
News

LeBron James disappointed after ‘disrespectful’ move, as fan throws debris at Bronny James in defeat

WWNR -
0
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Sierra Canyon's game on Monday at the Hoophall Classic was briefly stopped after someone in the crowd threw a piece...
Read more
News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not ‘being very realistic’ in hopes for calmer future, author says

WWNR -
0
Prince Harry says he's taking a “leap of faith’’ as he steps back from royal duties in an attempt to build a more...
Read more
News

Gun rights activist Colion Noir: Virginia gun control legislation is all about power

WWNR -
0
Gun rights activist Colion Noir told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that gun control legislation like the bills currently under consideration in Virginia affects...
Read more
News

Who is John Sullivan? What to know about the new US ambassador to Russia

WWNR -
0
John Sullivan, the Trump-picked U.S. ambassador to Russia, arrived in Moscow last week at a time of strained relations between the two countries...
Read more
News

Rep. Doug Collins: Democrats trying ‘to find anything shiny’ to distract Americans from ‘how poorly they did their job’

WWNR -
0
House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., appeared on "Outnumbered Overtime" Monday and criticized Democrats for continuing to make demands about the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap