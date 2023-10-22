Construction officially starts at Nucor Steel West Virginia in Mason County

APPLE GROVE, WV — Gov. Jim Justice joined the Nucor Corporation today in a groundbreaking ceremony for the company’s state-of-the-art sheet steel mill in Mason County. The record investment will exceed $2.7 billion, making it the largest in West Virginia history, as well as the largest single investment Nucor has ever made.



“Nucor’s decision to invest in West Virginia represents a true vote of confidence in our state’s strength, resilience, and readiness to seize opportunities,” Gov. Justice said. “This is more than just a construction project. It’s a symbol of progress and the promise of a brighter future for our communities and families for generations to come.”