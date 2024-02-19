Construction to begin on state’s first Elk Visitor Center in Logan County

“This facility will not only provide unparalleled opportunities for the public to connect with nature and witness our majestic elk herd but also plays a crucial role in our ongoing efforts to restore and manage elk populations in West Virginia,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said. “Thanks to the generous support from Gov. Justice, our state and the contributions of our hunting and fishing communities, we are able to bring this project to life. We believe this initiative will serve as a beacon for wildlife enthusiasts, researchers and tourists alike, offering a unique window into the beauty of West Virginia.”



Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDNR announced in January that 17 new elk had been transferred to the Tomblin WMA, bringing the state’s growing elk population up to 127. A second transport of 23 elk is scheduled to take place later this month.



All 40 elk scheduled to be released this year will be transported from the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky. Partner agencies involved in the capture and release include the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.