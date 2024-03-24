Contractors beginning road reconstruction project on West Virginia Turnpike

The left lane of I-64 West in the project area will be permanently closed through the latter part of May. The Parkways Authority will also close the I-77 South exit ramp. Traffic will be detoured from I-64 West onto I-77 North to the Harper Road exit (Exit 44) and then back onto I-64 South. The detour is approximately eight miles long.



The lane closure and detour will be complete no later than Thursday, May 23, 2024, in time for the busy Memorial Day holiday travel weekend.



This is the second phase of a $32.8 million project on the West Virginia Turnpike. The eastbound lanes of I-64 in the same area were reconstructed in 2023.



During the busy summer travel months, crews will work on the project both day and night. Lane closures will be done during the overnight hours when there is less traffic on the road. The work is expected to be completed in November.