36.2 F
Beckley
Monday, January 27, 2020 11:36pm

Corinavirus outbreak: Major US cities report surgical mask shortages

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Some pharmacies across the United States have reportedly sold out of surgical-style masks in the midst of the coronavirus that has crippled China and has since spread to several other countries.

The BBC reported that the masks began selling out in Seattle, where the first reported case of coronavirus was reported in the U.S. The outlet said other cities like New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles have had similar reports.

“I immediately ordered a box of masks online after I heard of the first US case,” said Tina Liu, a Chinese student at the University of Washington, not far from Seattle.

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: MONGOLIA CLOSES CHINA BORDER

The virus has killed 80 people in China and infected thousands, sending authorities scrambling to contain the outbreak. Wuhan, the city where it began, has been effectively quarantined along with 17 other cities, impacting China’s economy and 50 million people directly.

Five cases have been reported in the U.S. American health officials said there are 110 people under investigation across 26 states as the outbreak continues.

While the masks are the most visible precaution during outbreaks, they aren’t the most helpful, according to health experts.

“There’s little harm in it,” Eric Toner, a scientist at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Business Insider. “But it’s not likely to be very effective in preventing it.”

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the best precautions are to wash your hands with soap and water, avoid close contact with people who are sick and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

On Monday, the State Department upgraded its travel advisory for Americans traveling to China, urging them to reconsider their plans. The agency said it will evacuate all non-essential U.S. personnel and their families from Wuhan on Wednesday.

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk in Toronto on Monday. Canada's first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus has been officially confirmed, Ontario health officials said Monday as they announced the patient's wife has also contracted the illness. Surgical-style masks at U.S. pharmacies have reportedly begun selling out in several cities amid fears of the virus. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Pedestrians wear protective masks as they walk in Toronto on Monday. Canada’s first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus has been officially confirmed, Ontario health officials said Monday as they announced the patient’s wife has also contracted the illness. Surgical-style masks at U.S. pharmacies have reportedly begun selling out in several cities amid fears of the virus. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Some U.S. citizens will also be evacuated, the State Department said. All passengers will be screened for coronavirus symptoms before being allowed to depart China.



Source link

Recent Articles

Corinavirus outbreak: Major US cities report surgical mask shortages

News WWNR -
0
Some pharmacies across the United States have reportedly sold out of surgical-style masks in the midst of the coronavirus that has crippled China and has since...
Read more

Republicans in Trump impeachment face new pressure over witnesses after Bolton book report

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under renewed pressure on Monday to allow witnesses in his...
Read more

France sees rash of anti-Christian acts while anti-Semitism rises, officials say

News WWNR -
0
Although the world marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Monday, acts of anti-Semitism increased in France...
Read more

Republicans call Bolton leak Kavanaugh ‘2.0,’ as publisher denies coordination

News WWNR -
0
Republican defenders of President Trump on Monday likened 11th-hour revelations in John Bolton's forthcoming book concerning the matter at the heart of impeachment to the...
Read more

‘Stunning defeat’: Fujimori’s ghost fades in Peru after legislative gamble

News WWNR -
0
LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra took a gamble last year when he shuttered Congress after a bruising battle over a corruption...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Republicans in Trump impeachment face new pressure over witnesses after Bolton book report

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate came under renewed pressure on Monday to allow witnesses in his...
Read more
News

France sees rash of anti-Christian acts while anti-Semitism rises, officials say

WWNR -
0
Although the world marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi death camp on Monday, acts of anti-Semitism increased in France...
Read more
News

Republicans call Bolton leak Kavanaugh ‘2.0,’ as publisher denies coordination

WWNR -
0
Republican defenders of President Trump on Monday likened 11th-hour revelations in John Bolton's forthcoming book concerning the matter at the heart of impeachment to the...
Read more
News

‘Stunning defeat’: Fujimori’s ghost fades in Peru after legislative gamble

WWNR -
0
LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra took a gamble last year when he shuttered Congress after a bruising battle over a corruption...
Read more
News

Fred Fleitz: Ambassador Bolton, withdraw your book

WWNR -
0
“Tune in to see Fred’s interview with Laura Ingraham on ‘The Ingraham Angle’ at 10 PM ET on Fox News Channel.” It was crushing...
Read more
News

Romney, Collins say Bolton claims strengthen case for witnesses in impeachment trial

WWNR -
0
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said Monday it is more likely other Republicans will vote to hear witness testimony from former National Security Adviser...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap