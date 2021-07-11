Cornerstone Ceremony Held For New Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – The laying of a cornerstone for the New Raleigh County Sheriff’s headquarters in Beckley gave attendees the chance to witness a centuries old ceremony.

Members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department were joined by officers with the Masonic Grand Lodge of West Virginia in Saturday’s ceremony at the construction site on Ned Payne Drive.

Before the laying of the cornerstone, a time capsule containing items from the Sheriff’s Department was placed in the foundation. The stone was then checked with ancient tools to make sure it was straight and level. The cornerstone was then consecrated with grain, wine and oil, the Masonic symbols of prosperity, health and peace. Finally, the stone was symbolically tapped in place with a gavel.

Construction of the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Headquarters is expected to be completed in the spring or summer of 2022.