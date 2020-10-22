Coronavirus concerns delay Westminster Dog Show, event moves out of NYC

Change is ruff, but the (dog) show must go on.

The Westminster Kennel Club (WKC) Dog Show’s 145th competition has been bumped to the spring, and will be hosted outdoors in light of uncertainty amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The canine competition’s elite events will run from June 11 to 13 at Lyndhurst mansion in Tarrytown, N.Y., a far bark away from the traditional February contest at Madison Square Garden.

“Due to the ever-changing government restrictions during the pandemic, a move to a springtime, outdoor dog show was necessary to uphold Westminster’s strong commitment to the health and safety of everyone who attends our show,” the WKC said in a news release.

The 67-acre Lyndhurst estate, a National Trust for Historic Preservation property on the Hudson River, is 25 miles north of the Big Apple, and has been the stomping grounds for other dog shows for 30 years, officials said.

“The wide-open outdoor space at this extraordinary venue allows us to hold a dog show safely while following current social distancing guidelines and public health regulations,” said Charlton Reynders III, Westminster Kennel Club President.

The 207 eligible breeds for Westminster next year include three newly recognized by the American Kennel Club: the Barbet, Belgian Laekenois and Dogo Argentino, the Associated Press reports.

This past February at the 2020 WKC Dog Show, Siba the standard poodle was crowned top dog at the Garden.

Best in show will be chosen on June 13, and televised by Fox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.