56.5 F
Beckley
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 10:48am

Coronavirus hits Kazakh elite, capital city rings alarm

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


ALMATY (Reuters) – The speaker of Kazakhstan’s lower house of parliament has self-isolated after contracting the new coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday as they raised the alarm about a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital Nur-Sultan.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the coronavirus situation was “challenging” because of widespread non-compliance with social distancing rules, but the government remained in control.

“Tomorrow the government will announce measures to stabilise the epidemiological situation, including broader testing,” he wrote on Twitter.

Last week, lower house speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin met Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov who then tested positive and is now in hospital being treated for pneumonia.

Unlike Birtanov, Nigmatulin’s case is asymptomatic, the parliament’s press office said. Tokayev’s spokesman also tested positive earlier this month.

Saule Kisikova, the head of Nur-Sultan’s healthcare department, said the situation had worsened in the capital over the last few weeks and that more hospitals were being converted into COVID-19 facilities.

But doctors and other medical personnel are already stretched in the city of 1.2 million, she said, with more than 150 fresh cases reported daily for the last three days.

“If city dwellers continue behaving carelessly, there will not be enough doctors and hospital beds for everyone,” she said.

“We must not repeat the Italian scenario with patients lying in corridors and a lack of doctors and ventilators because of (our) negligence,” she said, referring to the situation in northern Italy at the height of its COVID-19 pandemic.

Kazakhstan ended a two-month nationwide lockdown in May after its economy took a heavy hit and half of the population applied for financial aid from the state.

Over the past week, however, the authorities have once again tightened restrictions such as the working hours of shops and public transport in most of the provinces, citing accelerating spread rates of the virus.

The Central Asian country, which has a population of around 19 million, has so far confirmed more than 21,000 cases of the new coronavirus – including about 3,700 in the capital – along 8 deaths.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov with additional reporting by Tamara Vaal in Nur-Sultan; Editing by Gareth Jones/Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



Source link

Recent Articles

Federalist’s Ben Domenech: We’re seeing how ‘Big Tech can be weaponized by woke mobs’

News WWNR -
0
NBC’s apparent influence over Google in punishing two conservative news sites over what was deemed offensive coverage of the George Floyd protests “is a canary in...
Read more

Coronavirus hits Kazakh elite, capital city rings alarm

News WWNR -
0
ALMATY (Reuters) - The speaker of Kazakhstan’s lower house of parliament has self-isolated after contracting the new coronavirus, authorities said on Wednesday as...
Read more

Engel warns new Trump appointee to fire senior officials at VOA agency

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Tuesday night warned of an incoming firing spree against senior leadership...
Read more

‘Skunk in the outfield’ — How the most epic trick play in history broke baseball

News WWNR -
0
8:00 AM ETSam MillerESPN.com CloseESPN baseball columnist/feature writerFormer editor-in-chief of Baseball ProspectusCo-author of "The Only Rule Is It Has To Work"Editor's Note: This...
Read more

Biden opens 13-point advantage as Trump popularity drops to seven-month low: Reuters/Ipsos poll

News WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has opened up a 13-point lead over President Donald Trump - the widest margin...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Federalist’s Ben Domenech: We’re seeing how ‘Big Tech can be weaponized by woke mobs’

WWNR -
0
NBC’s apparent influence over Google in punishing two conservative news sites over what was deemed offensive coverage of the George Floyd protests “is a canary in...
Read more
News

Engel warns new Trump appointee to fire senior officials at VOA agency

WWNR -
0
Rep. Eliot Engel, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Tuesday night warned of an incoming firing spree against senior leadership...
Read more
News

‘Skunk in the outfield’ — How the most epic trick play in history broke baseball

WWNR -
0
8:00 AM ETSam MillerESPN.com CloseESPN baseball columnist/feature writerFormer editor-in-chief of Baseball ProspectusCo-author of "The Only Rule Is It Has To Work"Editor's Note: This...
Read more
News

Biden opens 13-point advantage as Trump popularity drops to seven-month low: Reuters/Ipsos poll

WWNR -
0
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has opened up a 13-point lead over President Donald Trump - the widest margin...
Read more
News

Police chief says Seattle does not have ‘cop-free’ zones, denies city is ‘under siege’

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ...Seattle police chief says...
Read more
News

Ari Fleischer hits health officials for backing protests, but not other gatherings: ‘A terrible injustice’

WWNR -
0
Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, a Fox News contributor, suggested sarcastically on "Hannity" Tuesday that the coronavirus shows deference to the...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap