Coronavirus infects 60 more passengers on Diamond Princess, bringing total to 130

Japan may test every person aboard the Diamond Princess for the coronavirus after it was determined Monday that there were 60 new cases on the quarantined ship docked off the coast of Yokohama.

The Japan Times, which first reported the increase, said the passengers will be able to disembark after test results become available. Princess Cruises did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

PASSENGERS ASK TRUMP FOR HELP

The passengers have been confined on the ship for six days with limited outdoor activities. The New York Times reported that the ship is “host to the highest concentration of the coronavirus cases outside China.” The report said 2,600 passengers have been holed up in their cabins, and some have spoken about their anxiety.

“My whole thing is just to stay calm, because no matter what, I’m here. But every day it’s anxiety-provoking when we see the ambulances line up on the side of the ship,” one passenger told the paper.

On Monday, China’s health ministry said another 3,062 cases had been reported over the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese mainland’s total to 40,171. The number of deaths grew by 97 to 908.

The Associated Press contributed to this report