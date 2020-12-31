41 F
Coronavirus outbreak among In-N-Out Burger employees in Colorado grows to over 120 cases

By WWNR
An outbreak of COVID-19 among employees at two In-N-Out Burger locations in Colorado has grown to 122 cases.

Last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) reported on 80 confirmed cases of coronavirus among workers at restaurants in Aurora and Colorado Springs, along with 25 other potentially infected. This Wednesday, however, officials posted an update confirming 42 cases among employees at the Aurora location, and 80 at the Colorado Springs location.

Colorado's Department of Public Health &amp; Environment confirmed 122 cases of coronavirus among employees at the state's two locations (not pictured).

(iStock)

As of Wednesday, CDPHE’s data shows no reported deaths, and no reported cases among customers traced back to either location.

When the CDPHE first reported the outbreak last week, Denny Warnick, In-N-Out’s vice president of operations, said the affected employees and those who had contact with them “have been excluded from the workplace.”

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our customers and associates. We are committed to doing our part in preventing the transmission of the COVID-19 virus,” Warnick said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our associates and we are hopeful for quick recoveries for each of those affected.”

When the outbreak was first reported at the Colorado locations (not pictured), Denny Warnick, In-N-Out’s vice president of operations, said the affected employees and those who had contact with them "have been excluded from the workplace."

(iStock)

In-N-Out also confirmed it would be working with public health agencies to take the “appropriate” next steps.

A representative for In-N-Out did not immediately respond to a request for an updated statement, or confirmation as to whether the restaurants would remain open.

The In-N-Out locations — the first two in Colorado — opened last month to scores of curious Coloradans, some of whom waited in line for 14 hours to taste the burger joint’s offerings. Local police had been dispatched to help control traffic, as well as at least one brawl that broke out in the drive-thru.

In-N-Out currently has plans to open seven more locations in Colorado in the future.

Colorado, meanwhile, had reported 330,859 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, with 4,750 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Fox News’ Cortney Moore contributed to this report.



