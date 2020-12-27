22 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 27, 2020 3:54am

Coronavirus pandemic has police solving fewer murders: WSJ

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Police are struggling to solve murders as homicides rise and the Covid-19 pandemic creates new challenges to cracking cases.

Homicides were up nearly 40% for the country’s 10 largest police departments in the first 11 months of 2020 compared to the same period last year. The clearance rate at nine departments that provided data was down by an average of 7 percentage points to about 59%.

The sudden rise of homicides across the country, a reversal after a general decline in the nationwide murder rate since the early 1990s, has overwhelmed detectives, some police officials say. Among other factors, Covid-19 has complicated face-to-face interviews and made it easier for masked suspects to elude capture.

NASHVILLE OFFICERS DISPLAYED ‘TRUE HEROSIM’ DURING CHRISTMAS DAY EXPLOSION: FOP PRESIDENT

Moreover, in some communities, trust in police has fallen amid nationwide protests over policing, making witnesses more reluctant to cooperate, some police officials say.

“When you put the civil unrest plus the Covid, I just felt unfortunately 2020 was a perfect storm,” said Brendan Deenihan, chief of detectives at the Chicago Police Department.

“When you put the civil unrest plus the Covid … 2020 was a perfect storm.”

— Brendan Deenihan, chief of detectives, Chicago Police Department

Homicides in Chicago are running 55% higher than last year, while the clearance rate has slipped 6 percentage points to 46%. Gang violence, a perennial problem in Chicago, is driving the increase, and those cases are difficult to crack due to a lack of cooperative witnesses, he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In Philadelphia, the ability to wear masks without arousing suspicion appears to have emboldened some criminals and helped them elude police, even when surveillance cameras capture video of their crimes, said Benjamin Naish, the city’s deputy police commissioner for investigations, who oversees the homicide unit.

“If the person has their mask on and their hood up, it’s just that much harder to identify who that person is,” he said.

Continue reading this story in The Wall Street Journal.



Source link

Recent Articles

Coronavirus pandemic has police solving fewer murders: WSJ

News WWNR -
0
Police are struggling to solve murders as homicides rise and the Covid-19 pandemic creates new challenges to cracking cases.Homicides were up nearly 40%...
Read more

LIVE UPDATES: Biden calls on Trump to sign coronavirus stimulus bill

News WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday urged President Trump to sign the coronavirus stimulus bill after Trump rejected the bill and called for higher stimulus payments and...
Read more

NY officials investigating clinic for ‘fraudulently’ obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine

News WWNR -
0
New York police and the state's Department of Health are investigating Parcare Community Health Network saying it may have "fraudulently" used Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. New York...
Read more

UN hits Trump over Blackwater pardons, says move ‘contributes to impunity’

News WWNR -
0
The United Nation’s human rights office criticized President Trump this week for pardoning four Blackwater guards who were convicted in connection with the killing...
Read more

Follow live: Cardinals eyeing playoff spot with 49ers in town

News WWNR -
0
null Source link
Read more

Related Stories

News

LIVE UPDATES: Biden calls on Trump to sign coronavirus stimulus bill

WWNR -
0
President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday urged President Trump to sign the coronavirus stimulus bill after Trump rejected the bill and called for higher stimulus payments and...
Read more
News

NY officials investigating clinic for ‘fraudulently’ obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine

WWNR -
0
New York police and the state's Department of Health are investigating Parcare Community Health Network saying it may have "fraudulently" used Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine. New York...
Read more
News

UN hits Trump over Blackwater pardons, says move ‘contributes to impunity’

WWNR -
0
The United Nation’s human rights office criticized President Trump this week for pardoning four Blackwater guards who were convicted in connection with the killing...
Read more
News

Follow live: Cardinals eyeing playoff spot with 49ers in town

WWNR -
0
null Source link
Read more
News

Stephen Moore: Dems claim to champion poor and minorities, but hurt them with job-killing COVID lockdowns

WWNR -
0
Democrats and their liberal economic advisers obsess about income inequality. Will someone please tell them that no act in modern times has widened...
Read more
News

Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award

WWNR -
0
LeBron James told the world in 2020 that Black Lives Matter. He helped convince many who had never voted to finally head to...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap