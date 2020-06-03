70.1 F
Beckley
Tuesday, June 2, 2020 11:37pm

Coronavirus reaches maximum intensity in Mexico, health official says

By WWNR
NewsWorld News


FILE PHOTO: Relatives of a man who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before being transferred to a hospital are seen near an ambulance transporting the body of their loved one, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s deputy health minister said on Tuesday that the novel coronavirus had reached its maximum intensity in the country after the ministry reported a record increase in daily cases.

The ministry said on Tuesday there were an additional 3,891 cases of the coronavirus and 470 more deaths.

That brought the total number of known cases to 97,326, with 10,637 deaths. Health authorities have said the real number of cases is higher.

“The coronavirus epidemic is at its maximum level of intensity,” Hugo Lopez-Gatell, who has spearheaded the country’s response to the outbreak, said during a regular news conference.

Lopez-Gatell added that the decline in cases was usually slower than the ascent.

Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.



