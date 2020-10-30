41.9 F
Beckley
Friday, October 30, 2020 4:31pm

‘Cosplay cats’ dazzle for Halloween in elaborate costumes: ‘A heck of a lot of fun’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Watch out, kids — these cats could claw their way to the top of a costume competition.

A Washington man has revealed his tricks of the trade for dressing his fierce felines in elaborate costumes, just in time for Halloween.

A Washington man has revealed the tricks of the trade for dressing up his fierce felines in elaborate costumes.

A Washington man has revealed the tricks of the trade for dressing up his fierce felines in elaborate costumes.
(SWNS)

The Seattle-area cat lover goes only by the name Freyu, but takes pride in being nicknamed the “cat wrangler of cat cosplay,” South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

TWINS GIRLS, 4, WEAR TRUMP, BIDEN COSTUMES FOR HALLOWEEN

Freyu said the adventure began when he dressed his late cat Nak in costumes for local Renaissance fairs, where Nak became an instant hit.

The Seattle-area cat lover goes only by the name Freyu, but takes pride in being nicknamed the "cat wrangler of cat cosplay."

The Seattle-area cat lover goes only by the name Freyu, but takes pride in being nicknamed the “cat wrangler of cat cosplay.”
(SWNS)

Freyu's cat costumes have blossomed into a bit of an obsession over the last five years. 

Freyu’s cat costumes have blossomed into a bit of an obsession over the last five years. 
(SWNS)

“Nak used to ride around on my shoulders everywhere, and once we put her in a little Jack Sparrow costume for a Renaissance fair,” he explained. “Everyone found it so amazing that I went home and made a dragon outfit, with scales and fully articulating wings.”

From there, the cat costumes blossomed into a bit of an obsession for Freyu over the last five years. He and his fiancée now have a “whole room” for props and accessories used to dress their cats, who’ve sported over 200 outfits so far.

Style successes including Bob Ross, Spider-Man, characters from "The Hobbit" and comic-book antihero John Constantine.

Style successes including Bob Ross, Spider-Man, characters from “The Hobbit” and comic-book antihero John Constantine.
(SWNS)

The pets' owner didn’t disclose, however, if the cats play by the true rules of cosplay, and imitate the characters they’re dressed as.  

The pets’ owner didn’t disclose, however, if the cats play by the true rules of cosplay, and imitate the characters they’re dressed as.  
(SWNS)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

With style successes including Bob Ross, Spider-Man, characters from “The Hobbit” and comic-book antihero John Constantine, SWNS reports that the handmade outfits can take anywhere between six and 24 hours to create. Not one to skimp details, Freyu claimed that “the longest I’ve spent on one outfit was about 200 hours.”

"Generally my favorite costumes are the ones I’m working on at the time, because the act of crafting them brings me so much joy,” the man said of favorite hits.

“Generally my favorite costumes are the ones I’m working on at the time, because the act of crafting them brings me so much joy,” the man said of favorite hits.
(SWNS)

Following Nak’s passing two years ago, Freyu’s cats Fawkes and Pike have valiantly carried the torch by rocking the cosplay costumes, Freyu said.

“Generally my favorite costumes are the ones I’m working on at the time, because the act of crafting them brings me so much joy,” he said of favorite hits.

As for the cats’ take, Freyu claims he’s used “Pavlovian training” to get his pets comfortable in the outfits, so now they “don’t mind” being dressed to the nines.

Following Nak’s passing two years ago, Freyu's cats Fawkes and Pike have valiantly carried the torch by rocking the cosplay costumes, Freyu said.

Following Nak’s passing two years ago, Freyu’s cats Fawkes and Pike have valiantly carried the torch by rocking the cosplay costumes, Freyu said.
(SWNS)

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS’ CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The proud pet parent didn’t disclose, however, if the cats play by the true rules of cosplay and imitate the characters they’re dressed as.



Source link

Recent Articles

Federal judge grants temporary reprieve from extradition to Japan to former Green Beret, son

News WWNR -
0
Former Green Beret and private security contractor, Michael Taylor along with his 27-year-old son Peter have won a temporary reprieve from a federal...
Read more

‘Cosplay cats’ dazzle for Halloween in elaborate costumes: ‘A heck of a lot of fun’

News WWNR -
0
Watch out, kids — these cats could claw their way to the top of a costume competition.A Washington man has revealed his tricks...
Read more

Colorado to vote on movement to decide presidential elections by popular vote, state may exit compact

News WWNR -
0
Colorado voters on Tuesday will weigh in on a ballot measure that could overturn the 2019 decision of their Democrat-controlled legislature and governor...
Read more

Trump to follow Minnesota COVID rule limiting rally crowd to 250

News WWNR -
0
President Trump will limit his Rochester, Minn., rally audience to 250 people on Friday, in accordance with directives from Gov. Tim Walz intended...
Read more

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

News WWNR -
0
NICE, France (AP) – A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Federal judge grants temporary reprieve from extradition to Japan to former Green Beret, son

WWNR -
0
Former Green Beret and private security contractor, Michael Taylor along with his 27-year-old son Peter have won a temporary reprieve from a federal...
Read more
News

Colorado to vote on movement to decide presidential elections by popular vote, state may exit compact

WWNR -
0
Colorado voters on Tuesday will weigh in on a ballot measure that could overturn the 2019 decision of their Democrat-controlled legislature and governor...
Read more
News

Trump to follow Minnesota COVID rule limiting rally crowd to 250

WWNR -
0
President Trump will limit his Rochester, Minn., rally audience to 250 people on Friday, in accordance with directives from Gov. Tim Walz intended...
Read more
News

New arrest after France church attack, security tightened

WWNR -
0
NICE, France (AP) – A new suspect is in custody Friday in the investigation into a gruesome attack by a Tunisian man who...
Read more
News

If Trump and Biden tie, next president could be … Nancy Pelosi. Here’s how

WWNR -
0
Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day ... A Trump-Biden tie in...
Read more
News

Trevor Lawrence coronavirus diagnosis — Timeline, Clemson’s backup QB and more

WWNR -
0
11:00 PM ETHeather DinichCloseESPN Senior Writer College football reporter Joined ESPN.com in 2007 Graduate of Indiana UniversityDavid M. HaleCloseESPN Staff WriterACC reporter.Joined ESPN...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap