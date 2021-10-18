Country Roads Angel Network Invests $175,000 in Endolumik, Inc.

Morgantown, W.Va. (WWVR) – A medical device company whose innovation improves
bariatric surgery procedures has secured a $175,000 angel investment from Country Roads
Angel Network (CRAN), the state’s only accredited angel investment network. CRAN invests in
projects spanning all 55 counties of West Virginia.
Endolumik, Inc. was founded in May 2020 by Mara McFadden, chief executive officer, and Dr.
Nova Szoka, inventor of the surgical device. McFadden has a track record of launching new
medical devices and has worked with industry leading companies such as Johnson & Johnson
and Philips Healthcare. Dr. Szoka is a bariatric surgeon who will lead clinical development of the
product. Earlier in 2021, this team secured a licensing agreement from West Virginia University
to begin to position the product for commercial use.
Szoka’s invention — currently called the “Endolumik System” — is a fluorescent version of the
spacing calibration tubes used in bariatric surgery. When used with a near-infrared compatible
camera, the product allows surgeons to see where exactly in the stomach the tubes are so they
can avoid that area during the procedure.
Country Roads Angel Network Chairman, Kevin Combs, said CRAN investors are “enthusiastic
about the market advantage offered by Endolumik’s new patent-protected device in the fast-
growing bariatric surgery space. CRAN is pleased to build on our mission to stimulate West
Virginia’s economy by investing in our best and brightest.”
Judy Moore, managing director of CRAN, said the Endolumik investment stems from a
partnership recently finalized with Intermed Labs LLC, a Morgantown-based innovation lab and
startup studio affiliated with Mon Health System. “We are convinced that other startups and
businesses focusing on health innovation and enhanced patient care will follow Endolumik.”
Endolumik, Inc. also recently won the 2021 Society of American Gastrointestinal and
Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) Shark Tank, an innovation pitch competition that was held in Las
Vegas.
CRAN operates under the umbrella of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority
(NRGRDA), which serves four counties in southern West Virginia and is administered by the
West Virginia Hive, a 12-county entrepreneurial support program of the NRGRDA. CRAN is
made up of investors largely native to the Mountain State who now are scattered across the
country. Members are dedicated to the betterment of West Virginia and hope their
investments will generate various levels of positive impact.
Combs said CRAN has heard pitches from entrepreneurs throughout West Virginia and
continues to see interesting and exciting opportunities at every review. “We are in negotiations
with entrepreneurs now that, if closed, would expand CRAN’s investment portfolio to
companies located in a number of regions of our state,” he added.
About CRAN: A non-profit corporation based in Beckley and serving all 55 counties of the
Mountain State, CRAN offers emerging businesses early stage, seed funding to bring their
creations to market. CRAN is administered by the New River Gorge Regional
Development Authority’s WV Hive and was made possible through a startup grant from
the U.S. Economic Development Authority, with support from the One Foundation,
Massey Family Foundation, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP, and the Charlottesville Angel
Network. CRAN has recruited qualified investors to evaluate, invest in, and mentor
individual startup businesses and completes the NRGRDA ecosystem of innovation and
health, attracting a new economy to a region of boundless natural beauty and
possibilities. https://www.wvcran.com/