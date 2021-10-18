Country Roads Angel Network Invests $175,000 in Endolumik, Inc.

Morgantown, W.Va. (WWVR) – A medical device company whose innovation improves

bariatric surgery procedures has secured a $175,000 angel investment from Country Roads

Angel Network (CRAN), the state’s only accredited angel investment network. CRAN invests in

projects spanning all 55 counties of West Virginia.

Endolumik, Inc. was founded in May 2020 by Mara McFadden, chief executive officer, and Dr.

Nova Szoka, inventor of the surgical device. McFadden has a track record of launching new

medical devices and has worked with industry leading companies such as Johnson & Johnson

and Philips Healthcare. Dr. Szoka is a bariatric surgeon who will lead clinical development of the

product. Earlier in 2021, this team secured a licensing agreement from West Virginia University

to begin to position the product for commercial use.

Dr. Nova Szoka



Szoka’s invention — currently called the “Endolumik System” — is a fluorescent version of the

spacing calibration tubes used in bariatric surgery. When used with a near-infrared compatible

camera, the product allows surgeons to see where exactly in the stomach the tubes are so they

can avoid that area during the procedure.

Country Roads Angel Network Chairman, Kevin Combs, said CRAN investors are “enthusiastic

about the market advantage offered by Endolumik’s new patent-protected device in the fast-

growing bariatric surgery space. CRAN is pleased to build on our mission to stimulate West

Virginia’s economy by investing in our best and brightest.”

Judy Moore, managing director of CRAN, said the Endolumik investment stems from a

partnership recently finalized with Intermed Labs LLC, a Morgantown-based innovation lab and

startup studio affiliated with Mon Health System. “We are convinced that other startups and

businesses focusing on health innovation and enhanced patient care will follow Endolumik.”

Endolumik, Inc. also recently won the 2021 Society of American Gastrointestinal and

Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) Shark Tank, an innovation pitch competition that was held in Las

Vegas.

CRAN operates under the umbrella of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

(NRGRDA), which serves four counties in southern West Virginia and is administered by the

West Virginia Hive, a 12-county entrepreneurial support program of the NRGRDA. CRAN is

made up of investors largely native to the Mountain State who now are scattered across the

country. Members are dedicated to the betterment of West Virginia and hope their

investments will generate various levels of positive impact.

Combs said CRAN has heard pitches from entrepreneurs throughout West Virginia and

continues to see interesting and exciting opportunities at every review. “We are in negotiations

with entrepreneurs now that, if closed, would expand CRAN’s investment portfolio to

companies located in a number of regions of our state,” he added.

About CRAN: A non-profit corporation based in Beckley and serving all 55 counties of the

Mountain State, CRAN offers emerging businesses early stage, seed funding to bring their

creations to market. CRAN is administered by the New River Gorge Regional

Development Authority’s WV Hive and was made possible through a startup grant from

the U.S. Economic Development Authority, with support from the One Foundation,

Massey Family Foundation, Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP, and the Charlottesville Angel

Network. CRAN has recruited qualified investors to evaluate, invest in, and mentor

individual startup businesses and completes the NRGRDA ecosystem of innovation and

health, attracting a new economy to a region of boundless natural beauty and

possibilities. https://www.wvcran.com/