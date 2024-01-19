COUNTY CLOSURES FOR FRIDAY JANUARY 19TH

Beckley, WV- Due to the winter weather moving through the area some county officials have closed their offices for Friday January 19th.

All offices of The Raleigh County Commission, Raleigh County Courthouse, Raleigh County Code Enforcement, Prosecuting Attorney, and Judicial Annex will be closed on Friday January 19, 2024 due to inclement weather.

The Fayette County Courthouse will be closed Friday due to inclement weather, by order of

the Fayette County Commission. Arraignments scheduled for January 19th will be

postponed until January 26th, at 9am for Judge Ewing and 1pm for Judge Blake.

Magistrates and Mental Hygiene Commissioners shall perform their on-call assignments.

West Virginia Parkways officials have declared a “Code Red” along the West Virginia Turnpike beginning at 4 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024. This will enhance their Snow Removal and Ice Control (SRIC) efforts during this latest round of winter weather.

Know before you go visit wv 511 dot org