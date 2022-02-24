COVID-19 cases down more than 80% in one month in West Virginia

|Charleston, WV – Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia’s number of active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients, and patients on ventilators are now all declining.
“We’re really making improvement,” Gov. Justice said. “We are making some progress, but I ask everyone to still not forget the West Virginians we’ve lost.”
|There are now just 3,574 active cases of COVID-19 and 594 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide.
In just one month, total active cases statewide have decreased by more than 83%.
Since nearing peak capacity in early February, West Virginia’s hospitals have also seen a precipitous drop off in the number of patients with severe cases of COVID-19.
Overall hospitalizations are down 46% since the most recent peak, while ICU patients and patients on ventilators are down 43% in the same timeframe.
The West Virginia County Alert Map continues to reflect the state’s improving numbers as well.
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (0) | Orange (1) | Gold (5) | Yellow (22) | Green (27)
|BOOSTER SHOTS NOW AUTHORIZED FOR ALL WEST VIRGINIANS AGES 12 AND OLDER
COVID-19 booster shots are now authorized and encouraged for all West Virginians ages 12 and older.
Booster shots are available for free to all eligible West Virginians. The waiting period for those who received initial series Pfizer shots has been shortened to five months. Read more about booster eligibility at CDC.gov.
West Virginians can go to any location offering COVID-19 vaccines with their vaccination card to receive their booster. If your card has been lost, you can request a new one from the DHHR.
Initial series vaccinations remain available for free for all West Virginians ages 5 and older.
West Virginians interested in being vaccinated or having their children vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.
