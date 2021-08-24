COVID-19 Cases highest since February in West Virginia

The Governor reported that, over the past eight weeks, West Virginia has seen a 26% increase in breakthrough cases, a 21% increase in breakthrough cases requiring hospitalization, and a 25% increase in breakthrough bases causing death.



“West Virginians in long-term care facilities and healthcare settings were some of the first people in the nation to be vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “We led the nation in getting out our vaccines, did we not? Now, the CDC and the federal government says we need to wait until September 20th for our people to start getting their extra shots.



“There are so many indicators that say we need to move right now,” Gov. Justice continued. “But right now we can’t get past the legalities of Washington to be able to move right this second.



“We are going to continue to work it, night and day, to try to find a way. We’ve got to get through more legalities to be able to pull the trigger. But, when we’re ready to go – if you’re 60 and older – please be ready to go, because we’ll be ready.”