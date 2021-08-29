COVID-19 Cases soar in WV- Unvaccinated majority of hospitalizations. Some Health Departments receive death threats over mask mandates.

At WVU Medicine’s hospitals in the northern part of the state, 85% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.



At Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, 92% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.



At CAMC’s hospitals in the greater Charleston area, almost 80% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. In ICUs, that number rises to 93%.



At Thomas Health’s hospitals, over 90% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. In ICUs, that number rises to 100%.



“You’ve got to be able to see. Everything points towards one thing and that is you have to get vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “The more that are vaccinated, the less that will die.”



On Monday, the U.S. FDA officially gave its full stamp of approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 disease in individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization (EUA), including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.



All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.