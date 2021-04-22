COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice announces over two-thirds of West Virginians age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated

The latest data also shows that the total vaccine eligible population of West Virginia is 1.47 million. Of the number of eligible West Virginians, 50.9% have received at least one dose, while 37.8% are fully vaccinated.



“So we’ve still got a way to go,” Gov. Justice said. “We need your help. We’re doing good. But we need your help to do even better.



“We’ve got to get our kids on board and we’ve got to get that 16-35 age range on board, and then we’ll start moving this 50.9% of people who have received at least one dose, and start heading toward 70%,” Gov. Justice continued. “When we get to 70%, we hope that these masks will be a memory. That’s what we want to strive for. Help me out, West Virginians. I really need you to encourage the kids, our college students, all the young who are around you; get vaccinated.”