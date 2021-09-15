COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice reports new record highs for hospitalizations, mostly among the unvaccinated

“More and more people are dying every day,” Gov. Justice continued. “More and more, there is a need for you to get vaccinated to save your life and the lives of your loved ones around you.”



The statewide death toll from COVID-19 reached 3,296 on Wednesday, with 58 more deaths being reported since the Governor’s previous briefing just two days ago, including 14 such deaths reported yesterday as a result of the DHHR’s data reconciliation with official death certificates.



The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now reached 27,674; up from 27,607 as of the Governor’s previous briefing on Monday.



Meanwhile, the County Alert System map now shows that 52 of the state’s 55 counties are now in either the highest-risk Red category or one step below in the Orange category.