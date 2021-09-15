COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice reports new record highs for hospitalizations, mostly among the unvaccinated

|WEST VIRGINIA HOSPITALIZATIONS CONTINUE TO SET NEW RECORD HIGHS, MOSTLY AMONG THE UNVACCINATED
Charleston, WV – (WWNR) During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice reported that West Virginia has once again set a new record number of COVID-related hospitalizations for the entire pandemic, with 893 individuals currently in hospitals across the state.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
The number of West Virginians in ICUs has once again set a new record high of 275 patients. The number of West Virginians on ventilators is up to 160 patients; just three shy of the all-time record in this category as well.
“We know that, for the most part, we’re dealing with a disease that is attacking the unvaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “If you’re still unvaccinated, you need to make a great decision right now and get yourself vaccinated.”
|Approximately 84% of West Virginians who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and over 90% of those in ICUs with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
On Wednesday, Gov. Justice took time to illustrate just how overwhelming of a majority these numbers are, showing a pair of infographics visualizing what these percentages look like.
|“You can see, there’s no getting away from it. It’s all around everywhere,” Gov. Justice said. “The only way you’re really going to stand a great chance to get away from it is to be vaccinated.”
|“More and more people are dying every day,” Gov. Justice continued. “More and more, there is a need for you to get vaccinated to save your life and the lives of your loved ones around you.”
The statewide death toll from COVID-19 reached 3,296 on Wednesday, with 58 more deaths being reported since the Governor’s previous briefing just two days ago, including 14 such deaths reported yesterday as a result of the DHHR’s data reconciliation with official death certificates.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now reached 27,674; up from 27,607 as of the Governor’s previous briefing on Monday.
Meanwhile, the County Alert System map now shows that 52 of the state’s 55 counties are now in either the highest-risk Red category or one step below in the Orange category.