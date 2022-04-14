COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice: “These variants are going to keep coming. You don’t need to be another one of these people who we lose.”

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the state’s latest pandemic response and vaccine distribution efforts.
|CASE NUMBERS & VACCINE/BOOSTER INFO
On Wednesday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 326 active cases of COVID-19 statewide.
Over the past two-and-a-half months, total active cases have decreased by 98.5%.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
Since nearing peak capacity in early February, COVID-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 90.9%, ICU patients are down 87.4%, and patients on ventilators are down 91.3%.
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (0) | Orange (0) | Gold (0) | Yellow (1) | Green (54)
|Still, after reading the ages and locations of another 22 individuals who have passed away from COVID-19 since Monday, and with the BA.2 Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 recently sparking a new wave of infections across the world and the United States, Gov. Justice continued to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted.
“While our total number of deaths is declining, it is still terribly sad to have even one person pass away,” Gov. Justice said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, or you have but you haven’t gotten your booster, you need to revisit this.
“These variants are going to keep coming. You don’t need to be another one of these people who we lose,” Gov. Justice continued. “Get yourself vaccinated. It’s so safe.”
|All West Virginians ages 5 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. After the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those ages 12 and older.
Second booster shots have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for those ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.
All West Virginians who qualify can immediately get this dose anywhere vaccines are available.
The state’s new COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator has been updated to determine whether people are eligible for a second booster dose.
Read more about vaccines at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.