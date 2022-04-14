COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice: “These variants are going to keep coming. You don’t need to be another one of these people who we lose.”

Still, after reading the ages and locations of another 22 individuals who have passed away from COVID-19 since Monday, and with the BA.2 Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 recently sparking a new wave of infections across the world and the United States, Gov. Justice continued to urge West Virginians to get vaccinated and boosted.



“While our total number of deaths is declining, it is still terribly sad to have even one person pass away,” Gov. Justice said. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, or you have but you haven’t gotten your booster, you need to revisit this.



“These variants are going to keep coming. You don’t need to be another one of these people who we lose,” Gov. Justice continued. “Get yourself vaccinated. It’s so safe.”