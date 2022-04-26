COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice: “We need to keep pulling the rope together, because there’s no way this thing is just flat gone.”

CASE NUMBERS & VACCINE/BOOSTER INFO

On Monday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 631 active cases of COVID-19 statewide; up by 87 cases since his previous briefing on Friday last week.



Since reaching their most recent peak in late January, total active cases have decreased by 97.1% overall.



COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov



“Since last Friday, we’ve only had one death. As encouraging as it is that our number of deaths have gone down and down in recent months, we need to keep pulling the rope together, because there’s no way this thing is just flat gone,” Gov. Justice said. “I remind you over and over to get your booster shots. You’ve got to get that done, especially if you’re 50 or over.”