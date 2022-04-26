COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Justice: “We need to keep pulling the rope together, because there’s no way this thing is just flat gone.”

|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the state’s latest pandemic response and vaccine distribution efforts.
|CASE NUMBERS & VACCINE/BOOSTER INFO
On Monday, Gov. Justice reported that there are now 631 active cases of COVID-19 statewide; up by 87 cases since his previous briefing on Friday last week.
Since reaching their most recent peak in late January, total active cases have decreased by 97.1% overall.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
“Since last Friday, we’ve only had one death. As encouraging as it is that our number of deaths have gone down and down in recent months, we need to keep pulling the rope together, because there’s no way this thing is just flat gone,” Gov. Justice said. “I remind you over and over to get your booster shots. You’ve got to get that done, especially if you’re 50 or over.”
|All West Virginians ages 5 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. After the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those ages 12 and older.
Second booster shots have now been authorized by the FDA and recommended by the CDC for those ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.
All West Virginians who qualify can immediately get this dose anywhere vaccines are available.
The state’s new COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator has been updated to determine whether people are eligible for a second booster dose.
Read more about vaccines at Vaccinate.wv.gov and at CDC.gov.
|Since nearing peak capacity in early February, COVID-related hospitalizations in West Virginia are down 92.1%, ICU patients are down 90.4%, and patients on ventilators are down 91.3%.
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (0) | Orange (0) | Gold (0) | Yellow (3) | Green (52)