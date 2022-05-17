COVID-19 UPDATE: New features on Vaccine Due Date Calculator demonstrated

NEW FEATURES ON VACCINE DUE DATE CALCULATOR DEMONSTRATED

On Monday, Gov. Justice was joined by Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, who announced that the state’s free, online COVID-19 Vaccine Due Date Calculator has added new functionality to better help West Virginians understand when it’s their time to get vaccinated.



The Calculator, which remains the first of its kind in the U.S., has been updated to share not only the date that the user becomes due for a COVID-19 shot, but also what type of COVID-19 vaccine they are recommended to receive.



Additionally, users who scroll down on the final page will now find a “Medical Info” button for healthcare providers. The Medical Info page includes information to assist medical providers in their clinical recommendations for vaccination patients, as well as links to various helpful resources for clinical considerations and vaccine administration and more.



During Monday’s briefing, Dr. Marsh spotlighted the updates and provided a helpful reminder to West Virginians on how to use the Calculator with a live demonstration of the tool.