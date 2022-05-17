COVID-19 UPDATE: New features on Vaccine Due Date Calculator demonstrated

|Over 17,000 West Virginians have used the Vaccine Calculator since Friday last week
|CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing today to update the public on the state’s latest pandemic response and vaccine distribution efforts.
|NEW FEATURES ON VACCINE DUE DATE CALCULATOR DEMONSTRATED
On Monday, Gov. Justice was joined by Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, who announced that the state’s free, online COVID-19 Vaccine Due Date Calculator has added new functionality to better help West Virginians understand when it’s their time to get vaccinated.
The Calculator, which remains the first of its kind in the U.S., has been updated to share not only the date that the user becomes due for a COVID-19 shot, but also what type of COVID-19 vaccine they are recommended to receive.
Additionally, users who scroll down on the final page will now find a “Medical Info” button for healthcare providers. The Medical Info page includes information to assist medical providers in their clinical recommendations for vaccination patients, as well as links to various helpful resources for clinical considerations and vaccine administration and more.
During Monday’s briefing, Dr. Marsh spotlighted the updates and provided a helpful reminder to West Virginians on how to use the Calculator with a live demonstration of the tool.
|The Calculator is run completely on the user’s browser. Anything the user enters is not visible to or stored by anyone managing the tool. No names, addresses, or credit card information are ever requested for calculations, and the tool is always free for everyone.
More than 17,000 West Virginians have used the Vaccine Calculator in just the past three days.
|West Virginians wanting further help using the Calculator are welcome to call the West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965.
|CASE NUMBERS UPDATE
Gov. Justice reported Monday that there are now 1,964 active cases of COVID-19 statewide; up by 306 cases since his previous briefing on Friday last week.
Over the past month, the number of active cases in the state has more than quadrupled. The number of hospitalizations, patients in ICUs, and patients on ventilators have all leveled out in the same timeframe.
COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov
“Anybody can look at this and see that our numbers are bumping up,” Gov. Justice said. “Unfortunately, I don’t think this thing is just going to miraculously evaporate forever overnight. We have got to find a way to live with this.
“It can be managed,” Gov. Justice continued. “The way to manage it is to make sure you’re up-to-date on your vaccinations and your booster shots. You have to stay on top of your game. Use our Vaccine Calculator.”
|An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (0) | Orange (0) | Gold (0) | Yellow (26) | Green (29)