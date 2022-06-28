COVID-19 UPDATE: West Virginia pediatrician discusses importance of vaccinating eligible children

“The youngest children, under the age of 5 years old, can have significant illness when they are infected and they have been left out of the vaccine enrollment thus far,” she continued. So we are very happy and excited that we now have two options available to families of infants and toddlers who have been waiting for this.”



The West Virginia COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator has been updated to account for children ages 6 months and older now being eligible to receive the vaccine.