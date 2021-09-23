COVID-19 UPDATE: West Virginia reaches 1,000 hospitalizations for the first time, but total cases are falling rapidly

West Virginia saw a new record high for total hospitalizations Wednesday, reaching exactly 1,000. The state saw a small decrease in the number of patients in ICUs with 280 (down from a peak of 292 on Monday), while the number of patients on ventilators has once again matched the pandemic peak of 168.



The statewide death toll from COVID-19 has reached 3,467, with 43 more deaths being reported since the Governor’s previous briefing on Monday.



“Just think of the amount of wisdom that’s gone,” Gov. Justice said. “Think about the families sitting around for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. What kind of void are we going to have? And how many more are we going to lose?



“We have the power to stop it,” Gov. Justice continued. “We have all got to step up, united together, and get vaccinated. That’s the way to stop it.”



The Governor went on to add, however, that despite the deaths and hospitalizations, West Virginia may finally be turning the corner with the latest surge brought on by the Delta variant.



For the first time since early July, West Virginia’s active case count has dropped for five consecutive days – and the numbers are falling rapidly.



After setting a new all-time pandemic peak of 29,744 active cases on Friday last week, that figure has now dropped to 15,280.



These numbers reflect a decrease of 48.6% in just five days.



COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov



“Our numbers show that maybe we are at the peak and we have started to decline,” Gov. Justice said. “But we still need to stay on our guard until we can be sure this isn’t just a little blip.”



“As the Governor very nicely laid out, we know that, at least from our data, it looks like we are at the top part of the inverted-V graph that we anticipate for the Delta variant…but we’ve been surprised before, so we don’t want to be overconfident,” said State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh. “But based on our numbers, it looks like we’ve plateaued, and we hope that is the start of us seeing a more rapid drop. But we expect to continue to see more people in our hospitals and more people that need critical care services and our ICU and ventilators than we have before. We have also seen more deaths accumulate over time over the last few weeks, and that is also the last lagging indicator that we anticipate. That’s why it’s so important for West Virginians to be really, really careful and be very committed to being part of the solution by choosing to get vaccinated.”