COVID-19 UPDATE: With “solid-red” map and hospitalizations surging, Gov. Justice urges more vaccinations to stop the “terrible carnage”

The Governor reported that the statewide death toll from COVID-19 reached 3,148 on Wednesday, with 24 deaths occurring since his last briefing just three days ago.



Of the patients currently hospitalized, 112 are on ventilators; a new record high for the entire pandemic. A total of 216 patients are in the ICU; the highest such mark in eight months and just three away from the all-time record high in this category as well.



COVID-19 Dashboard | Coronavirus.wv.gov



The total number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has now surpassed 20,000 for the first time since Feb. 1. The active case count of 21,500 is an increase of more than 2,000 new cases since Friday last week.



Meanwhile, the County Alert System map now shows that 53 of the state’s 55 counties are either in the Red or Orange categories. A total of 41 counties are currently Red and 12 are Orange.