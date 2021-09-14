COVID-19 UPDATE: WV mom pleads for more people to get vaccinated as son enters seventh week on a ventilator

“Joey chose not to be vaccinated because he listened to all the negative and false accusations about the vaccination,” Lanier said. “Being in the medical field myself, I tried my best to convince him. However, it didn’t work.”



After developing severe symptoms while on vacation, Lanier says her son sought medical attention upon his return home and was admitted immediately.



“The next morning I received a call from the doctor,” Lanier said. “He said, ‘Your boy is in trouble.’”



Before long, Lanier says Goodnite was on an ECMO life support machine.



“The ECMO was removed after about five weeks, but he’s still sedated, on a vent, and we’re now heading into seven weeks,” Lanier said.



“Before Joey got so sick that he couldn’t talk, he told people, ‘Get vaccinated. You don’t want this stuff,’” Lanier added. “If you have questions, go to a physician. Go to someone that knows. Let them answer your questions because that’s where the true answers are. This COVID is a monster. I mean, if it can take down my son, the MMA fighter…what’s it going to do to the average person? What’s it going to do to your children? You need to take this very serious.”



“If this dreaded disease can take down this tremendous athlete, a man that is strong beyond belief, and very young in years, can it not take us all down? That’s what this testimony is all about,” Gov. Justice said. “By having the courage to share this story, this is a family that has absolutely stepped up to try to help all of us.”