COVID Czar say West Virginia could transition out of pandemic and into endemic “very soon”

“On the other hand, COVID has been very resilient, so we can’t count it out, in case it takes a different turn and has more mutations that give us a brand new variant with new characteristics that would cause more problems for us,” Dr. Marsh said. “But the more people that are immunized, the more likely that we will see this start to fade from pandemic to more endemic.



“We will see what COVID does. But we are very hopeful that, very soon, we will continue to see this de-escalate so that we can continue to move toward getting back to the life that we are all hoping to see.”



Still, Gov. Justice continued to urge caution and vaccinations after announcing dozens of additional West Virginians who have passed away from COVID just since last week, the vast majority of whom were age 50 and above.



“I’m sure a bunch of these folks were never vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “Recognize that this disease is killing the elderly and recognize that, if you took the time to be vaccinated and you’re six months out from your last shot, your vaccinations are practically worthless to you right now. You’ve got to get that booster shot. That’s all there is to it. Just look at the math and look at the tea leaves and stack the deck in your favor.”