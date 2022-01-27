COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS REACH ALL-TIME RECORD HIGH

|Charleston, WV – There are now 18,149 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,043 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide; the highest number of hospitalizations for any day since the start of the pandemic.
The cumulative percent positivity rate stands at 7.85%.
An updated breakdown of the West Virginia County Alert Map is as follows:
Red (40) | Orange (8) | Gold (2) | Yellow (4) | Green (1)
|The Governor went on to announce that 206 West Virginia National Guard members have now been authorized to deploy to 26 medical facilities across the state as part of the WVNG’s mission to provide staffing support to West Virginia hospitals in the face of the current surge.
|“We continue to thank our National Guard in every way for their help, day in and day out at our hospitals,” Gov. Justice said.
“The overwhelming majority of the folks that are in the hospitals and are sick and on ventilators and are in the ICU units are unvaccinated,” Gov. Justice continued. “I’ve said it again and again: we need to get all of our people vaccinated and boosted.
“We don’t want to have our hospitals overrun, but we’re on the brink right now. We can’t afford for you to wait any longer. Please get vaccinated and boosted.”