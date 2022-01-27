COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS REACH ALL-TIME RECORD HIGH

“We continue to thank our National Guard in every way for their help, day in and day out at our hospitals,” Gov. Justice said.



“The overwhelming majority of the folks that are in the hospitals and are sick and on ventilators and are in the ICU units are unvaccinated,” Gov. Justice continued. “I’ve said it again and again: we need to get all of our people vaccinated and boosted.



“We don’t want to have our hospitals overrun, but we’re on the brink right now. We can’t afford for you to wait any longer. Please get vaccinated and boosted.”