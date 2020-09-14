75.6 F
Beckley
Monday, September 14, 2020 4:09pm

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch likely out 6-8 weeks with broken collarbone

By WWNR
NewsSports


FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will undergo surgery on his broken collarbone and be placed on the injured reserve/return list, executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed Monday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Jones also said tight end Blake Jarwin suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Sunday night’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“Obviously a tough loss,” Jones said.

Vander Esch, who will have the surgery Tuesday, is expected to miss six to eight weeks, according to a source. The collarbone will be repaired with a plate and screws, similar to the surgery former quarterback Tony Romo had on his broken left collarbone in 2015.

Vander Esch suffered the injury in the first quarter and was replaced by Joe Thomas. Romo missed nine weeks (eight games) in 2015 with his collarbone injury and suffered a re-break in his return against the Carolina Panthers on Thanksgiving and was done for the season.

Vander Esch, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2018, missed seven games last season with a neck injury that eventually required a minimally invasive procedure in the offseason to fix. But he said in training camp that he has had no issues with his neck.

With Vander Esch out and Sean Lee missing at least the next two games on injured reserve with a pelvis issue, the Cowboys have four linebackers on the 53-man roster. Luke Gifford, who was inactive against the Rams, has been working back from a hamstring strain. It is possible the Cowboys could call up rookie Francis Bernard from the practice squad.

Vander Esch and Jarwin’s injuries were not the only ones of significance for the Cowboys. Backup offensive tackle Cameron Erving suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee and could miss a few weeks, according to a source.



Source link

Recent Articles

Giants roster will be without Eli Manning for first time in 16 years

News WWNR -
0
The NFL kicks off a new season on FOXDevon Still, former NFL player and Darrell Green, former NFL player &amp; pro football Hall...
Read more

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch likely out 6-8 weeks with broken collarbone

News WWNR -
0
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will undergo surgery on his broken collarbone and be placed on the injured reserve/return...
Read more

LA coronavirus hospitalizations drop to April levels, though virus still ‘widespread,’ officials say

News WWNR -
0
Los Angeles County health officials announced 11 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday while pointing to a drop in hospitalizations to figures seen back in...
Read more

Wildfires on West Coast leave at least 35 dead, evacuees describe having ‘lost everything’

News WWNR -
0
The death toll from dozens of wildfires burning along the West Coast has grown to least 35, as gusty winds on Monday threatened...
Read more

Hurricane warning for Gulf Coast as Sally to strengthen, mandatory evacuations in Louisiana, Mississippi

News WWNR -
0
Residents along the Gulf Coast are under hurricane and tropical storm warnings on Monday as a strengthening Tropical Storm Sally takes aim at...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Giants roster will be without Eli Manning for first time in 16 years

WWNR -
0
The NFL kicks off a new season on FOXDevon Still, former NFL player and Darrell Green, former NFL player &amp; pro football Hall...
Read more
News

LA coronavirus hospitalizations drop to April levels, though virus still ‘widespread,’ officials say

WWNR -
0
Los Angeles County health officials announced 11 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday while pointing to a drop in hospitalizations to figures seen back in...
Read more
News

Wildfires on West Coast leave at least 35 dead, evacuees describe having ‘lost everything’

WWNR -
0
The death toll from dozens of wildfires burning along the West Coast has grown to least 35, as gusty winds on Monday threatened...
Read more
News

Hurricane warning for Gulf Coast as Sally to strengthen, mandatory evacuations in Louisiana, Mississippi

WWNR -
0
Residents along the Gulf Coast are under hurricane and tropical storm warnings on Monday as a strengthening Tropical Storm Sally takes aim at...
Read more
News

White House to host ‘Made in America’ event as Trump, Biden battle for ‘buy American’ mantle

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump is expected to host the fourth "Made in America" event at the White House next month, featuring American-made products and...
Read more
News

Liz Peek: Anti-Trump attacks grow uglier but president gains in these critical states

WWNR -
0
As we enter the final weeks of the presidential campaign, our politics are getting uglier, and the attacks on President Trump even more unhinged....
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap