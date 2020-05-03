62.6 F
Beckley
Sunday, May 3, 2020 8:47am

Cowboys, QB Andy Dalton reach agreement on one-year deal

By WWNR
NewsSports


Andy Dalton is returning home.

Released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Dalton agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Saturday. The quarterback’s deal has a base value of $3 million and could be worth up to $7 million, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Before being selected by the Bengals in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft, Dalton played at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. He lives in Dallas, which means he will not have to move his family during an offseason that has been made uncertain due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many assumed Dalton, 32, would be in position to find a spot with a less secure starter than Dak Prescott, such as the Jacksonville Jaguars or New England Patriots, but he opted to remain close to home.

Cincinnati drafted LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick last week, making Dalton expendable. Dalton was set to earn $17.7 million in the final season of a six-year, $96 million contract. In nine seasons with the Bengals, Dalton had a 70-61-2 record and helped them to the postseason in each of his first five seasons, but he was unable to win a playoff game. He holds the franchise record for touchdown passes with 204 and is second in passing yards (31,594), but he was benched after an 0-8 start to the 2019 season.

He returned to the starting spot for the final five games and recorded both of Cincinnati’s victories. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Dalton’s 40.1 Total QBR in 2019 ranked 27th out of 30 qualifying quarterbacks.

The addition of Dalton does not affect the Cowboys’ feelings toward Prescott, who was given the exclusive franchise tag in March at a cost of $31.4 million. The Cowboys have wanted to sign Prescott to a multiyear contract since last offseason but have not been able to come to terms on a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid — if not the highest-paid — quarterbacks in the NFL.

Prescott, 26, has not missed a game in his career, but the Cowboys viewed the opportunity to add Dalton as too good to pass up. Cooper Rush has served as Prescott’s backup the past three seasons, but he has thrown just three passes. As a restricted free agent, Rush is set to make $2.1 million in 2020.

The Cowboys also have quarterbacks Clayton Thorson, who spent last season on the practice squad, and Ben DiNucci on the roster. The Cowboys took DiNucci in the seventh round of last week’s draft.

Dalton is a three-time Pro Bowler, and Prescott has made it twice in his four seasons. The only other NFL team with multiple quarterbacks who have each made multiple Pro Bowls is the Falcons; starter Matt Ryan has made four Pro Bowls, and Matt Schaub has made two. The Saints, Ravens and Bears also each have multiple quarterbacks who have made it at least once.



Source link

Recent Articles

Dutch coronavirus cases rise 335 to 40,571 with 69 new deaths: health authorities

News WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO - A woman wearing a mask crosses an empty square in central Maastricht, Netherlands March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Francois LenoirTHE HAGUE...
Read more

Los Angeles rattled by magnitude-3.3 earthquake

News WWNR -
0
The Los Angeles area was rattled by a magnitude-3.3 earthquake early Sunday morning.The quake was centered about one mile northwest of Chatsworth, a...
Read more

Cowboys, QB Andy Dalton reach agreement on one-year deal

News WWNR -
0
Andy Dalton is returning home.Released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, Dalton agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the team...
Read more

Florida man labels boat ‘TRUMP’ after blocked from flying Trump flag on dock

News WWNR -
0
A Florida boat owner had a quick reply recently after the management of the community where he lives wouldn’t let him fly a...
Read more

North Korea, South Korea troops exchange gunfire along border, South says

News WWNR -
0
SEOUL, South Korea — North and South Korean troops exchanged fire along their tense border on Sunday, the South’s military said, blaming North...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Dutch coronavirus cases rise 335 to 40,571 with 69 new deaths: health authorities

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO - A woman wearing a mask crosses an empty square in central Maastricht, Netherlands March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Francois LenoirTHE HAGUE...
Read more
News

Los Angeles rattled by magnitude-3.3 earthquake

WWNR -
0
The Los Angeles area was rattled by a magnitude-3.3 earthquake early Sunday morning.The quake was centered about one mile northwest of Chatsworth, a...
Read more
News

Florida man labels boat ‘TRUMP’ after blocked from flying Trump flag on dock

WWNR -
0
A Florida boat owner had a quick reply recently after the management of the community where he lives wouldn’t let him fly a...
Read more
News

North Korea, South Korea troops exchange gunfire along border, South says

WWNR -
0
SEOUL, South Korea — North and South Korean troops exchanged fire along their tense border on Sunday, the South’s military said, blaming North...
Read more
News

Rudy Giuliani on Michael Flynn case: Ex-FBI boss Comey ‘shouldn’t get away with it’

WWNR -
0
Former FBI Director James Comey and others linked to the bureau should be held accountable for their handling of the Michael Flynn case, Rudy Giuliani said Saturday...
Read more
News

Tara Reade says ‘creepy’ voice messages, online harassment targeting her, family

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: Tara Reade says she is facing an onslaught of online harassment and is concerned about the safety of her family after becoming the center of...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap