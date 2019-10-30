Representatives of both the oil and corn industries unleashed criticism of the Trump administration’s proposed biofuels plan for next year during a public hearing on Wednesday hosted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).<div class="feedflare"
Source link
Recent Articles
Critics unload on Trump administration biofuel proposal
Representatives of both the oil and corn industries unleashed criticism of the Trump administration's proposed biofuels plan for next year during a public...
Chuck DeVore: California wildfires are ‘one of the most preventable tragedies in human history’
The wildfires ravaging California are "one of the most preventable tragedies in human history," according to a former California state assemblyman."We’ve seen this coming for a...
Critics unload on Trump administration biofuel proposal
(Reuters) - Representatives of both the oil and corn industries unleashed criticism of the Trump administration’s proposed biofuels plan for next year during...
From the historic to the ugly
8:59 AM ETHuw RichardsClose• FT's rugby writer from 1995 to 2009• Also writes for the International Herald Tribune and the Sunday HeraldThis Saturday's Rugby World...
TVIX: It's Probably Going To Just Keep Dropping
TVIX: It's Probably Going To Just Keep Dropping Source link
Related Stories
News
Chuck DeVore: California wildfires are ‘one of the most preventable tragedies in human history’
The wildfires ravaging California are "one of the most preventable tragedies in human history," according to a former California state assemblyman."We’ve seen this coming for a...
News
Critics unload on Trump administration biofuel proposal
(Reuters) - Representatives of both the oil and corn industries unleashed criticism of the Trump administration’s proposed biofuels plan for next year during...
News
From the historic to the ugly
8:59 AM ETHuw RichardsClose• FT's rugby writer from 1995 to 2009• Also writes for the International Herald Tribune and the Sunday HeraldThis Saturday's Rugby World...
Money
TVIX: It's Probably Going To Just Keep Dropping
TVIX: It's Probably Going To Just Keep Dropping Source link
News
Grisham: Trump 'willing' to release Ukraine call transcript to public
President Trump made it clear that he did absolutely nothing wrong, says White House press secretary and communications director Stephanie Grisham. #FoxNews FOX News...
News
Tomi Lahren on Obama pushing back on ‘woke’ liberals: He’s now the ‘voice of reason’
There's something wrong in the Democratic Party when former president Barack Obama is "looking like the voice of reason" to Republicans, Fox Nation...