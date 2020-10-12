62.2 F
Cuomo reacts to Biden attorney general rumors: ‘No interest in going to Washington’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday he has “no interest” in serving as Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s attorney general should the former vice president win the 2020 election.

Cuomo shot down a Sunday report from Axios claiming that “Democrats are so convinced that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could be considered for Joe Biden’s attorney general that aides at the National Governors Association, which Cuomo chairs, are looking into contingencies for replacing him.”

ORTHODOX JEWS, CATHOLICS SUE NYC OVER CUOMO’S CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

“I’m a New Yorker,” Cuomo told NBC’s “Today.” “I said I would serve as governor, and those rumors, those are only from people who want to get me out of New York. I don’t know why but that’s where that’s coming from.

“I have no interest in going to Washington,” Cuomo continued. “I said when this COVID situation started, just so I had total credibility with the people of the state, I’m not running for president. I’m not running for vice president.”

When asked what he would tell Biden if he asked him to be attorney general, Cuomo said, “I would say, you are an old friend. You are a good friend. You’re going to win this election. You’re going to be the president. I’ll help you any way I can.”

In this Sept. 29, 2020 file photo provided by the Office of New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update during a briefing in New York City. (Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, File)

Cuomo has been the governor of New York since 2011. 

Cuomo’s national profile was raised earlier this year for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. But his favorability became mixed after he mandated in late March that coronavirus patients be sent to nursing homes from hospitals — a decision widely blamed for nearly 6,000 deaths. 

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.



