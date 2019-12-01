49.8 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 1, 2019 10:17am

Customs and Border Protection officer accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A Customs and Border Protection officer was arrested in the murder of his wife, also a CBP employee, who was killed in their Texas home on Thanksgiving, police said.

Dudley Bernard, 40, was taken into custody in the front yard of his League City property Thursday night after his wife, 42-year-old Chauntelle Bernard was found dead, according to the local police department.

US BORDER AGENT ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH SEVERAL SEXUAL ASSAULTS DURING 7-YEAR SPAN

Investigators responded to the house after receiving several 911 calls about “multiple gunshots” fired just after 11 p.m., and found the woman “deceased at the front door of the residence with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” officials wrote on Facebook Friday morning. Bernard was arrested without incident.

Dudley Bernard, 40, was charged with murder after his wife, Chauntelle Bernard, was found dead at their home in League City, Texas, on Thanksgiving night.

Dudley Bernard, 40, was charged with murder after his wife, Chauntelle Bernard, was found dead at their home in League City, Texas, on Thanksgiving night.
(League City Police Department)

During the time of the shooting, the couple’s two sons, along with other family members, were inside the house, KHOU reported. Police said there was a “disturbance” inside and Bernard walked out of the family’s back door before returning with a handgun. His wife was shot moments later.

BORDER PATROL AGENT ARRESTED, ACCUSED OF KILLING 4 WOMEN AND KIDNAPPING A 5TH

Both Bernard and his wife, per the news outlet, worked for CBP. The agency did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment, but confirmed the couple’s employment in a statement.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialist Dudley Bernard was arrested by the League City Police Department on Nov. 28 while he was off duty,” Dennis Smith, a CBP public affairs specialist, said. “Since August 2008, he has worked CBP agriculture operations in the Houston Seaport environment. CBP is fully cooperating with the League City Police Department who is leading this investigation.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“CBP Officer Chauntelle Bernard joined CBP in 2008 and she worked her way up the supervisory chain to become a supervisory CBP officer,” Smith continued. “Houston was her only duty station. No words can express the sense of loss SCBPO Bernard’s death brings to her colleagues and friends in CBP. Please direct any further inquiries to the League City Police Department.”

Bernard was charged with murder and as of Sunday was being held at the Galveston County jail on a $200,000 bond.



Source link

Recent Articles

Customs and Border Protection officer accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

News WWNR -
0
A Customs and Border Protection officer was arrested in the murder of his wife, also a CBP employee, who was killed in their...
Read more

Pastor says he faced backlash over meeting with Trump

News WWNR -
0
President Trump held meeting with religious leaders; two pastors who attended the meeting share insight on 'The Ingraham Angle.' source
Read more

Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio – Q3 2019 Update

Money WWNR -
0
Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update Source link
Read more

Paul Batura: Change the course of your child’s life by doing THIS

News WWNR -
0
In every generation, children’s needs have been a hot topic of debate.Over the years, you won’t find much disagreement regarding the practical essentials...
Read more

Nick Hall: Advent has arrived – A time to refocus on the fulfilled promise of Christmas

News WWNR -
0
Picture the quintessential Christmas dinner. Three generations of family sit together around a table loaded with holiday favorites. A perfect fire crackles in...
Read more

Related Stories

video
News

Pastor says he faced backlash over meeting with Trump

WWNR -
0
President Trump held meeting with religious leaders; two pastors who attended the meeting share insight on 'The Ingraham Angle.' source
Read more
Money

Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio – Q3 2019 Update

WWNR -
0
Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update Source link
Read more
News

Paul Batura: Change the course of your child’s life by doing THIS

WWNR -
0
In every generation, children’s needs have been a hot topic of debate.Over the years, you won’t find much disagreement regarding the practical essentials...
Read more
News

Nick Hall: Advent has arrived – A time to refocus on the fulfilled promise of Christmas

WWNR -
0
Picture the quintessential Christmas dinner. Three generations of family sit together around a table loaded with holiday favorites. A perfect fire crackles in...
Read more
News

Florida high school first in world to use synthetic frogs for dissection

WWNR -
0
A Florida high school has found an alternative to the well-known, yet smelly and messy, science class ritual passed on throughout generations at...
Read more
News

House Intel Committee to review draft Ukraine report this week

WWNR -
0
Members of the House Intelligence Committee on Monday will review a report on the panel’s investigation into whether President Trump committed an impeachable...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap