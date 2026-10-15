CVS Agrees to $315 Million Settlement in Federal Opioid Prescription Case

WASHINGTON – CVS Pharmacy and several subsidiaries have agreed to pay $315 million to settle a federal lawsuit alleging the company unlawfully filled prescriptions for addictive opioids and other controlled substances.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2024. Federal officials accused CVS of dispensing medically unnecessary prescriptions, including high doses of powerful opioids, without adequately verifying their legitimacy.

According to the Justice Department, some prescriptions came from known “pill mills,” or medical providers who prescribe controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose.

Federal prosecutors also alleged that understaffing, performance expectations and company incentive policies pressured pharmacists to fill prescriptions quickly without properly reviewing them.

Some of those prescriptions were billed to Medicaid and other federally funded health care programs.

CVS strongly disputes the allegations and says its pharmacists receive extensive training in the safe dispensing of medications. The company maintains that its policies prioritize patient safety and that the settlement does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing.

As part of the agreement, CVS must implement additional safeguards to ensure prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances are filled only when medically appropriate.

The settlement is part of a nationwide effort to hold pharmaceutical companies, distributors and pharmacies accountable for their alleged roles in the opioid epidemic.

Over the past decade, settlements involving the opioid crisis have totaled more than $50 billion nationwide, with much of that funding designated for addiction treatment, prevention and recovery programs.